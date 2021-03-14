Hilltop Elementary School in Beachwood recently was nominated as a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School by the Ohio Department of Education, one of 14 schools in Ohio to be nominated this year.
According to the Ohio Department of Education, Hilltop students’ achievements across a number of measures on the 2018-19 state AIR tests earned this Blue Ribbon nomination. AIR tests were not administered in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program now recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.