Hiram College and Ashland University have partnered to offer to offer a 4+1 MBA Program.
Through the program, students will graduate from Hiram College with a bachelor’s degree in arts or science with a minor in entrepreneurship and automatically matriculate into the one-year Master of Business Administration in Entrepreneurship at Ashland University.
Students in the program will be eligible to complete three advanced degree courses in entrepreneurship offered by Ashland University with a 10% discounted tuition while earning their bachelor’s degree. Upon matriculation to Ashland University, students will continue to experience a 10% tuition discount for the remainder of the MBA program.
“This is an exciting opportunity for our entrepreneurship students who are considering an advanced degree in business,” David Strukel, director of the Burton D. Morgan Center for Entrepreneurship at Hiram College, said in a news release. “We provide our students with the tools needed to apply what they learn in the classroom to hands-on experiences with our mentorship program and pitch competitions. This partnership will only enhance the opportunities available to our students, as they will be able to continue their education through Ashland University and earn an MBA a short time after completing their bachelor’s degree.”
To be eligible for enrollment in the 4+1 program, students must be in good standing as defined by Hiram College and have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher. Interested students must also complete an application for admission into the program during their junior year and provide a resume that reflects personal and professional accomplishments, as well as a letter of recommendation from their faculty member or academic advisor at Hiram. Before enrolling in their first master’s course, students must be a senior at Hiram and submit official transcripts to be formally admitted into the program.
“We are excited to be partnering with Hiram College on this collaborative initiative,” said Ron Mickler, executive director of MBA programs at Ashland University, said in the release. “This partnership joins two esteemed institutions’ Burton D. Morgan Centers for Entrepreneurship, providing economic and innovative growth within Northeast Ohio. The students at Hiram College with an interest in entrepreneurship have the opportunity to enroll in Ashland University’s top-ranked accredited MBA program specializing in entrepreneurship, while still earning their baccalaureate degree. This partnership is the epitome of entrepreneurial, innovative collaboration among two reputable higher education institutions.”