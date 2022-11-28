Hiram College was named an Apple Distinguished School for 2022 through 2025 for its excellence in leadership and education with using technology to enhance teaching and learning, according to a news release. The college uses Apple technology in their classrooms to encourage academic achievement.
“We are proud to be recognized once again as an Apple Distinguished School,” Hiram College President David Haney said in a news release. “Our faculty and students continue to find new ways to use iPad for learning, research and real-time interactions that contribute to the experiential education that Hiram provides to all students.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of technology in the school allowed for an easy transition to online classes. The college focuses on inclusive access for all students.
For more information, visit hiram.edu.