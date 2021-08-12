David P. Haney was appointed the 23rd president of Hiram College by the Hiram College board of trustees. He served as interim president of the college since fall 2020.
“The 2020-21 academic year was strongly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Dr. Haney was able to guide the college through a challenging period in Hiram’s history while ensuring the overall health and safety of the campus community,” Dean Scarborough, board chair, said in a news release. “The board has also been impressed with Dr. Haney’s design thinking approach to evaluate and address the College’s areas of opportunity, positioning Hiram to better meet the needs of its students today and tomorrow.”
Haney, who has a Ph.D., previously served as the president of private liberal arts university Centenary University in Hackettstown, N.J., for two years.
“I am honored to be given the opportunity to help build a strong and prosperous future for Hiram at such a pivotal time in higher education,” Haney said in the release. “In my first year alone, I’ve been given the pleasure of working with such committed students on initiatives like diversity and campus sustainability; with our development office to get to know many of Hiram’s very generous donors; to develop relationships with other college presidents, K-12 leaders, state and federal legislators as well as our local government officials; and to engage in Northeast Ohio workforce initiatives. My wife, Lisa, and I look forward to experiencing Hiram in person this fall, with a return to live cultural and athletic events; meetings with students, faculty, staff, alumni and trustees; and all the informal interactions that make Hiram such a welcoming community.”