The Ohio Department of Education recently awarded Hiram College a five-year, $1 million grant to fund scholarships for students enrolled in STEMM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medicine) coursework beginning with the 2021 school year.
“We are grateful to the Ohio Department of Education for recognizing the importance of supporting Hiram’s STEMM students,” Hiram President David Haney, said in a news release. “These funds will provide financial assistance and other forms of support that will allow our outstanding faculty members to provide a distinctive educational experience with lifelong benefits to our students.”
This grant is part of the Choose Ohio First Scholarship which began in 2008. The program’s goal is to increase the number of Ohio students that enroll in and complete STEMM programs at public and independent higher education institutions in Ohio. The latest grant is part of a focused strategy to strengthen Ohio’s talent pipeline in STEMM occupations and related industries. The Ohio Department of Education is also promoting the use of funds to help students obtain credentials and certificates in STEMM areas, with a special focus on computer science and related technology fields.
Hiram College has benefited from the Choose Ohio First program since its inception. Since its beginning, scholarships have been awarded to about 100 students majoring in areas such as biomedical humanities, biology, environmental studies, chemistry, math, nursing and other related fields. Students are provided with internships, research and other experiential learning opportunities to help them develop the skills they will need to succeed in these career fields.
“Hiram’s Choose Ohio First scholarship recipients are not only given financial assistance but are also provided with opportunities to learn valuable career preparation skills,” Brad Goodner, director of the school of health and medical humanities, said in a statement. “Our unique interdisciplinary approach has led to strong results for our graduates, many of whom pursued advanced degrees and are now professionals making a difference right here in Ohio.”
Hiram College is one of 57 colleges and universities in Ohio to earn a Choose Ohio First grant this year, according to the Ohio Department of Higher Education.
To learn more about the Choose Ohio First grant program, visit bit.ly/3s9wRDG.