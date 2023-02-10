Hiram College received a $655,000 federal earmark to provide funds for a new office of workforce development and community engagement on the school’s campus, according to a news release. The funds come after the passage of the federal budget and sponsorship of U.S. Rep. David P. Joyce.
The new office will coordinate the college’s existing efforts in workforce development and community engagement and enable new initiatives. It will also support all degree programs on campus with internships, mentorships and community service projects.
“This new office will advance both student and institutional engagement in the community, providing valuable life and work skills for students while advancing the regional economy,” Hiram College President David Haney said in the release. “I am grateful for the support for this initiative shown by area workforce development organizations, industries and our political leadership on both sides of the aisle.”
This funding will also support the renovation of space on campus to serve as the home for the new office, initial staffing, network and more. Applications for the position of the founding executive director of workforce development and community engagement.
For more information, or to apply, visit hiram.edu/careers.