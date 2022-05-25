Hiram College and Thiel College in Greenville, Pa., are partnering on a new early assurance program that creates a seamless progression of academic courses from the Bachelor of Arts to the Master of Business Administration at Thiel College.
Qualified undergraduates in Hiram’s Scarborough School of Business and Communication may apply and receive conditional admission to the MBA program at Thiel College during their junior year. Students admitted to the program will also be guaranteed a graduate assistant scholarship award.
“Given the commonalities between a Hiram and Thiel educational experience, this partnership makes perfect sense,” Andrew White, director of the Scarborough School of Business and Communication, said in a news release. “It presents a fantastic opportunity for our students to guarantee themselves a spot in an exceptional MBA program and complete both their bachelor’s degree and MBA within five years.”
To be eligible for enrollment, students must be in good standing and have a minimum 3.0 overall cumulative grade-point average and a 3.0 GPA in all coursework in the Scarborough School of Business and Communication upon graduating from Hiram. Interested students must also complete an application for admission into the program during their junior year, following a successful interview with Anthony Kos, professor of business administration and MBA program director at Thiel College.
“Both Hiram College and Thiel College have a rich history rooted in the liberal arts,” Kos said in the release. “The MBA partnership between Thiel and Hiram is a collaborative effort that creates a positive synergy for all students with the added presence of Hiram students in the cohort. In addition, the inclusion of Hiram faculty teaching in the Thiel MBA program will enrich the experience of all students in the accelerated 11-month program.”