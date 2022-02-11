Choosing a private high school for your teen requires careful thought considering the tremendous investment involved in time, money and emotion. Instead of approaching the selection process without a plan, Rabbi Simcha Dessler, menahel/educational director of Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights, Mary Jo Elber, upper school admissions director of Andrews Osborne Academy in Willoughby, and Christina Townsend Hartz, director of admission and financial aid of University School in Hunting Valley, talk about tips for making the best decision for your teen when choosing a private high school.
Parents who choose a private school must make decisions about many complex factors, including family budget and available scholarships, religious or secular school values and school values in general, class size or student-to-teacher ratio, and accreditation. Equally important are questions of academics, culture and extracurriculars.
“Academics, philosophy, mission, culture, college preparatory programs, extracurriculars, leadership cultivation and student/teacher ratio are all integral ingredients for parents to consider in their quest to identify the right private high school for their children,” Dessler said.
Elber said that important factors include the size of the general student population and whether it’s coed or single-sex, not only the academics offered but the levels of academic rigor and specific extracurricular activities available that can lead to student opportunities, and location. It’s also important to consider the student’s interests and preferences.
“Knowing what is most important to your student should be your guiding light when choosing the ‘right’ private school,” Hartz said. Sometimes, depending on age, that can be what parents think is most important, and other times it can revolve around what is most important to the student.”
Administrators have recommendations for finding this out.
“The best way to learn about offered support and offered extracurriculars is to ask questions, explore websites, and visit, visit, visit,” Hartz said. “At University School, we are having students on campus for visits and in-person meetings for prospective parents (while following all safety protocols). Those experiences are invaluable. And not only because you get to see the building and what the physical space has to offer, but more importantly because you can meet students, faculty and administration. You can learn about a school and know if it aligns with your family goals by meeting the people who make it come to life each day. Current student perspective is priceless in understanding the mission of the school.”
Elber said that visiting and talking to people on campus is crucial.
“For understanding a school’s mission and core values you must visit. Come on campus – to an open house, or have a private tour or do a shadow day,” she said.
She also recommends attending a play or other school event.
“Experience for yourself the environment – students, teachers and administrators. Ask questions: Do they have tutoring and teaching specialists in place? What’s a typical day like,” Elber said.
Since high school in an important time for self-discovery, you want to make sure your teen has ample opportunity. Elber said to look for sports, music, arts and clubs both to support students’ interests and beyond. The offerings should be diverse – not just what your student is interested in.
“Exposure helps you grow as a person,” she said.
Hartz said, “I would suggest keeping it simple at first. What interests does your student have and does the school offer areas for exploration? What opportunities are available that might interest your child? Are they involved in sports, drama, speech and debate, entrepreneurship, STEAM – and if so, does the school have offerings that match their passions? And if your student doesn’t yet know what energizes them, does the school offer enough areas for exploration?”
Dessler said, “Parents should feel confident that the school that educates their child absolutely supports their child’s varied academic, social and emotional needs. High-quality instruction, engagement, sense of belonging and self-worth are crucial components in both the learning process and the social-emotional domains. Parents should be comforted to know that there are incredibly dedicated teachers, mentors and counselors out there who not only help support teens but have a powerful life-altering impact upon their children, the next generation of leaders.”
Lisa Matkowsky is a freelance writer.