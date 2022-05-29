No matter what your age is, attending college is often an overwhelming and occasionally confusing experience. There’s a lot to keep track of, and it’s not always apparent what one needs to focus on, and what’s not worth worrying about.
Jonathan Wehner, vice president and dean of admissions at Cleveland State University, and Jazmin Jackson-Bernard, a student success specialist at Cuyahoga Community College, shared their advice to incoming freshman for a smooth start to their college careers.
Jackson-Bernard said before anything else, students should have a clear understanding of the enrollment process and areas of support, which she said is universal advice for college students.
“For someone coming into Tri-C for the very first time, ‘find their person’ would be my first item,” she said. “Attending a two-year college, a lot of time students don’t understand how important it is and how serious it is to get started off on the right foot. So, my first thing would be: find a person, whether it’s a fellow classmate, whether it’s a staff or faculty member, and also, start with the end in mind. A lot of times there’s so much information, students lose focus. So what is your goal? What do you hope to accomplish? Why are you here getting your degree? What career aspirations are you looking forward to?”
She also said students should get familiar with their academic plan.
“At Tri-C, the academic plan sets the road map of all the course requirements needed to earn their degree or certification,” she said.
Wehner offered a simple yet crucial bit of advice for incoming freshmen preparing for college: check their emails.
“Colleges and universities are probably going to communicate with you via email primarily,” he said. “Don’t go a week without checking your email because you’ll probably miss an important deadline. That’s always my No. 1 that I advise students, you can’t sleep on your email, you got to be in there every day checking your messages.”
He also recommended incoming students double check that they’ve completed all their financing and administrative requirements, such as deadlines for submitting a high school transcript, applying for financial aid or setting up student loans.
“It’s way better to have that stuff finished up in advance of getting to campus then having to do that when you get there on your first week,” he said.
Jackson-Bernard said Tri-C’s best-kept secret is that most students don’t realize most of the faculty and staff members they encounter are actually Tri-C alumni, including herself.
“We are a part of the community, we are graduates of Tri-C and when we say, ‘we are here to help,’ we mean it from the bottom of our hearts because at one point, we were sitting in the same seats that they are right now,” she said.
Wehner said one of the best things about CSU is it is a research university that’s still dedicated to teaching undergraduate students. He also said most people don’t realize how much green and natural space is on the campus, which is mainly in downtown Cleveland.
“I think that might be a misconception for folks who haven’t visited CSU’s campus,” he said. “People think of us as an urban campus, maybe a concrete jungle, but in fact it’s a really beautiful incorporation of the natural world with the city.”
Ed Carroll is a freelance reporter.