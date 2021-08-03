There is no shortage of education programs to help integrate Judaism into a learning environment.
Liza Adams, interim director of early childhood services at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood, Teri Hochberg, director of education at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike, and Rabbi Mendy Freedman, co-director of Chabad Family Center in Lyndhurst, said a variety of education programs exist that teach kids the values of Judaism.
Hochberg said Park Synagogue aims to provide these programs on a multigenerational level, teaching Jewish values and traditions to all age levels.
“As a director of education for Park Synagogue, I oversee family education programs such as holiday programming that encompasses intergenerational programs,” Hochberg said. “So not just mom, dad, and child, but also grandparents, aunts and uncles. We want the kids to have lifelong Jewish learning, as well as the parents, and also a strong spiritual community. So, we do it with a whole bunch of different programs.”
One of these programs is the madrichim program, which is a group of kids that provides services to the community, such as delivering holiday kits to senior citizens and learning kits to younger children.
Freedman said his Sunday school strives to offer a more unique approach to traditional Sunday schools. He has spoken to people who say they disliked Hebrew school as a child, which is what inspired him to offer this kind of program.
“We try to change it up a bit and bring in the fun into the Hebrew school,” Freedman said. “We rebranded for this coming year. We call it the ‘Hebrew’s Cool Club,’ instead of just ‘Hebrew school.’ We want to make it more fun and engaging. … It’s bringing Judaism to the children in a fun and exciting way, and showing them that it feels good to be proud to be Jewish. And it’s good to be able to practice all the holidays and all the traditions in a fun and engaging way.
When learning about Jewish holidays, Freedman said the children will do interactive projects. He added that while children learn the Hebrew alphabet, they rise through different levels as they continue to learn more. These levels are separated by color, like a karate belt. Beginners have the white belt, experts have the black belt and everything in between.
Adams said they also follow the calendar of the Jewish holidays at the JCC. She said it is important to ensure that the curriculum reflects the Jewish culture by integrating values, traditions and customs into the routine classroom experiences.
“That would be through everything such as music, literacy, marketing, art historical celebrations,” Adams said. “We have our Shabbat on Fridays, where there is singing and dancing. That’s together as a whole group. Although each of the classrooms do their own intimate opportunities to do the Shabbat blessings. Like lighting the candles, drinking the grape juice and having challah.
“We use Jewish teachings on friendship, respect, inner strength, honoring others and taking care of our community and environment. These themes and lessons serve as a guide for teaching ethics and morals in today’s world. We weave Jewish values into the fabric of everything we do throughout our center.”
Above all else, Freedman said it is important to pass down knowledge and wisdom to the younger generation of Jews.
“The Jewish tomorrow is them,” Freedman said. “So we have to invest in them, make sure that they know our heritage, that they’re proud of it, that they’re standing there ready to take that torch, shine that bright and then be happy with who they are.”