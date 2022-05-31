College is full of new and interesting experiences to help guide students into their careers or continuing education after graduation.
Many of those experiences include student jobs, fellowships or internships conducted, according to Jared Isaacson, executive director of the Cleveland Hillel Foundation, and Beth Miller, assistant director of the Bowling Green State University Career Center.
“Jobs, internships and fellowships offer additional opportunities to develop skills and engage in practical, hands-on experiences that can significantly enhance their education goals during students’ college years,” Isaacson said. “These options can offer a more well-rounded college experience, supporting individual students in their goals to learn more about themselves and their interests.”
Through Cleveland Hillel, which serves campuses throughout including Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, John Carroll University and Oberlin College, students on those campuses have access to several internships and jobs, Isaacson said.
Cleveland Hillel also offers organization-specific opportunities, including its Cleveland Hillel Summer Internship Program, which is entering its 14th year. The paid summer internship program is open to Jewish college students entering their junior or senior year in the fall. If selected and hired, Isaacson said interns work for 10 weeks and partake in excursions around the city, professional development seminars, Jewish learning and opportunities to interact with civil and community leaders.
The Cleveland Jewish News is an employer in the Hillel Summer Internship program since its inception.
Other opportunities include Cleveland Hillel’s campus internships and fellowships on all of its campuses, where interns can “focus their experience on implementing and organizing specific campus-based programs, special interest projects or supporting Cleveland Hillel’s overall organizational structure and program development,” Isaacson said.
At a college like Bowling Green, Miller said opportunities can be a bit broader and run the gamut from on-campus positions like departmental or office, customer service, campus media and marketing, or even research-based gigs, to the typical off-campus job or internship coordinated through the school’s career center or the Handshake platform, an interactive tool for students and alumni to connect with employers.
While internships and college jobs are a good way to learn more about something you love and want to study, Miller said these activities are also just as good at showing students what they don’t want to do.
“It’s a universal experience in terms of what you get out of it,” she said. “All of those learning experiences are valued – negative, indifferent or positive. It is what your takeaways are and how you learn and grow from them. Education is a wonderful thing, and being in a classroom and learning from professionals is great no matter where you are. But, these opportunities complement that.”
These experiences can also ready students for upper-level courses, Miller said.
“Field experience in college really gives you the real-world experience you can’t replicate in a classroom,” she explained. “Once you have one of those experiences and come back into the classroom, what you’re studying becomes incredibly enhanced since you have a real-world application. That, in terms of personal growth, is extremely valuable.”
Knowing you want to explore career opportunities is just one part of the process, Isaacson noted, adding that finding the right opportunity is another piece entirely. He said his team at Cleveland Hillel “strives to work with all students in helping them find the program, volunteer opportunity and internship/fellowship that would best fulfill their personal needs.”
“Finding the right fit is very important, and we want all students to have as meaningful an experience throughout their entire college journey as possible,” he said. “Cleveland Hillel staff are positioned to offer a wide variety of supports as students seek the right opportunity for extra-curricular activities, and our staff can act as mentors in helping students find the right fit for themselves.”
Miller said there is also merit in taking time to explore.
“I tell students all the time that degrees are tickets to opportunity,” she noted. “It doesn’t mean it dictates the rest of your professional career. It allows you to grow, move and shift to the next chapter of whatever career you’ll have. These opportunities during college just prepare you for that journey, whatever it may be.”