John Carroll University’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program recentlyreceived an investment from Medical Mutual, according to a news release. Part of the investment will support the Medical Mutual Assistant Professor in the Nursing Facility role, which Shanna Botos, a 2000 John Carroll graduate will fill.
“We are grateful to Medical Mutual for this investment in our growing portfolio of academic healthcare programs at John Carroll,” Alan R. Miciak, president of John Carroll University, said in the release. “John Carroll University nurses will receive well-rounded academic preparation and rigorous skills training in the Jesuit tradition with a focus on care for the whole person – mind, body and spirit. Partners like Medical Mutual make it possible for us to accelerate our BSN program and our growth toward a College of Health.”
The program will begin in the fall. Students will train in the Dolan Center for Science and Technology’s high-fidelity simulation lab and a separate low-fidelity skills lab.
For more information, visit JCU.edu.