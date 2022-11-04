John Carroll University is upgrading its physical campus and broadening the makeup of its student body by offering classes and programs for non-Catholic students to practice their faiths. Some of those courses are about, or address, Jewish topics.
Elad Granot, dean of Bowler College of Business, and Noah Bickart, the inaugural Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Chair in Jewish Studies, both at John Carroll University in University Heights, weighed in on the campus’ renovation, and how the school is expanding programs to foster and teach a greater variety of religions, including Judaism.
“We’re investing close to $100 million in campus enhancement,” Granot said, which includes work on the fieldhouse and dorms. “We’re looking at a variety of retail and university-sponsored housing options. There’s a lot of activity on our campus, which is great.”
All of the dorms will be upgraded and some are already being worked on, Granot said, and could take two to three years to complete.
“The idea of higher education is to be open to all and to produce young, talented individuals for the local and national ecosystem, especially in a business school, but in all academic institutions,” he said.
Diversity is critical in the sense that schools need to be deliberately pursuing personification of their populations, he explained. This is one of the most important aspects of an academic institution’s success.
Granot is a board member of Cleveland Hillel Foundation, which has a chapter on the John Carroll University campus.
“In fact, just this last Friday, my wife, Iris, and I had a Shabbat dinner with the Hillel president and students,” he said.
Earlier this year, John Carroll created a Jewish studies chair within its theology and religious studies department.
“Noah is the director of the Jewish studies program and there’s a variety of courses that deal with religion in general, that include what Noah teaches,” Granot pointed out.
Bickart is a professor in the theology and religious studies department, which houses the Jewish studies courses.
“Some of the courses I teach are explicitly Jewish,” Bickart said. “I teach a course called ‘Introduction to Judaism’. I also teach courses in my field of expertise, which is rabbinics, so the Talmud and related fields.”
Among the courses he teaches are gender and sexuality in the Talmud-related literature, the topic of Abraham in rabbinic literature, and Jewish messianism, he said.
“Some of the other courses I teach aren’t necessarily explicitly Jewish, that is. I also teach courses in Hebrew Bible,” he said. “So, of course in many ways, the Bible is a Jewish book, but in lots of other ways, it’s not a Jewish book.”
Additionally, Bickart teaches courses that address broader topics in the study of religions, and Judaism comes up, he said.
He explained some of the more general religious studies courses that he teaches address the similarities and intersections of multiple faiths throughout history.
“I teach the senior seminar for the religion majors, which is largely a sort of chronological history of Jewish-Christian encounters over the ages,” Bickart said.