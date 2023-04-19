Boler College of Business at John Carroll University in University Heights has partnered with AnD Ventures in Herzliya, Israel to lay the foundation for Blue Streak Ventures, a venture capital fund run by Boler students. A networking event was planned for April 20 to announce the partnership.
Roy Glasberg, founder and managing partner of AnD Ventures, and Elad Granot, dean of Boler College of Business, both said the partnership will benefit Boler students and AnD Ventures.
“Our claim to fame is the studio we are operating,” Glasberg told the Cleveland Jewish News. “The studio is a model I built at Google over six years. Instead of taking an accelerator approach, you’re taking an investor’s approach on how to build and support funders, and getting them ready for the next round of funding.”
AnD Ventures piloted this program at Pace University in New York City, which is where he met Granot, he said. A couple of months later, Granot was appointed dean of Boler College, and he and Glasberg started discussing bringing the studio model to JCU.
AnD’s goal is to disrupt the Israeli startup ecosystem, Glasberg said. Although Israel has a very mature ecosystem with what he called “the best performance on the planet” when compared to other nations, there is still a challenge for early-stage funders.
“They take their time before they access the real target market, which is the U.S., and then in many cases you realize you’ve built, validated and added features to your product that are less relevant to your real user, which are either U.S.-based corporate companies or customers,” he said. “Our mission is to build bridges between Israel and different ecosystems in the world, including in the U.S.”
By partnering with Boler, AnD Ventures will create a strong access point to the U.S. ecosystem, Glasberg said.
“We need to support our Israeli-based companies as they enter the U.S., so this is kind of a win-win situation,” he said. “We give our methodology and help John Carroll University deploy it and, on the flip side, we have a very strong hold in the U.S. with very strong relationships and a whole support ecosystem for our founders as they enter the market.”
Glasberg said there is a large gap between the leading 10 universities in the world and the rest when it comes to their abilities to develop and create technologies and companies from within the university.
“On the flip side, you have a lot of tech companies that are willing to hire talents, even if they don’t go to university,” he said. “So, the pressure on universities today is not just being an Ivy League or not being an Ivy League, and it’s not about having the best professors in school. It’s about the practical experience students want to have as they consider which university to go to.”
He noted this collaboration will bring the venture capital world into the university.
“So, it’s not just about quantity, it’s about quality,” Glasberg said. “It’s about how many companies are we able to build? How many of them secure the next round of funding and continuing to grow. I think it’s a great opportunity for universities to differentiate themselves and really be more competitive on the talents that they want to attract.”
The partnership came about from a few angles, Granot told the CJN. The strong entrepreneurial program at Boler is held back by the lack of capital, he said.
“Venture capital is always a rare commodity in the Midwest, even though it’s improving slowly,” he said. “So, we wanted to remedy that.”
Other parts of the university have developed their own companies, he said. The marketing students have their own advertising agency, the accounting students do taxes and the finance students have a student management investment fund. Boler wanted to offer its students something similar, Granot said.
“We really wanted to produce more venture capital talent into our ecosystem, but we also wanted to provide venture capital to our entrepreneurship students so they can move on with their ventures,” he said.
The idea then came about to create an in-house venture capital fund at Boler College of Business, he said. The model they will use is based on one that most Israeli universities use.
“Israel is one of the leading ecosystems for innovation and entrepreneurship around the world and part of the reason is that institutions of higher education, especially business schools, have this venture capital model built in and so we wanted to recreate that at Boler,” Granot said.
Boler also wanted to create a venture capital fund that specializes in working with business schools because they don’t have the internal resources needed in terms of expertise, he said.
“Other than myself, we don’t have anyone that’s an expert on venture capital, and I’m busy running the college, and so we wanted to bring in a venture capital fund that knows how to work with business schools and that understands the business model and the Israeli business model, and that was AnD Ventures,” he said.
Blue Streak Ventures is going to be run by finance students at Boler, Granot said.
“Our finance students will learn how to manage a venture capital fund,” he said. “We’ll learn how to do due-diligence from companies that are seeking funding and we’ll learn how to invest and how to profit from venture capital investment.”
The goal is to create a thriving, and eventually self-sustaining, venture capital fund and a venture studio that will be a function within Boler that funds entrepreneurs and mentors them, works alongside them, guides them and helps them with their challenges, he said.
“I want people to know it’s a novel model among business schools and that John Carroll’s Boler College of Business, being a top business school in our region, is really among the first to take this model and implement it,” Granot said.