The Jewish Education Center of Cleveland will host its 29th annual celebration and educators awards ceremony Feb. 26 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood.
At the event, Christine Catalogna of the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood and Stacey Steggert of Temple Emanu El in Orange will be honored with the Albert B. Ratner and Jack and Esther Goldberg Israel Fellowship; Debbie Clements of Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood with the Steiger Family Education Grant; Judy McCauley of Solon Chabad Preschool with the Dr. Lifsa Schachter Early Childhood Educator Award; Linda Wolfe of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood with the Libbie L. Braverman Award; and Sheri Gross of Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike and director of Testimony Theatre at @akiva, will receive the S. Lee Kohrman Award in Jewish Experiential Education. Gross is the arts and entertainment reviewer for the Cleveland Jewish News.
Kevin Margolis, outgoing board president of the JECC, will also be honored for his service.
“The Jewish Education Center of Cleveland’s annual celebration is a popular event in the community, bringing together educators, volunteer leadership and supporters of education from across the community,” Executive Director Marlyn Jaffe told the Cleveland Jewish News. “What makes this annual event so exciting and special is that it allows our diverse community to come together and celebrate all of the wonderful Jewish education taking place across Cleveland.”
Jaffe said the purpose of the event is two-fold – one part being its annual meeting and election of its board of trustees and the other part being the presentation of its educator awards. She said “at its core, it’s a celebration of the diversity of our community and our shared passion for Jewish education.”
Honorees are chosen by JECC’s awards committee, which was chaired this year by Danielle Wild. The committee chooses six honorees from “an outstanding group of nominees,” Jaffe said, “each with a passion and professional skill-set in their field.”
As for honoring Margolis, who extended his term as board president an extra year to “provide continuity of leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Jaffe said his impact on JECC “cannot be overstated.”
“We are deeply appreciative that he will stay involved in the work of JECC as a past president,” she said. “We will also be thanking Marc Melamed, who extended his term as treasurer and provided vital support during this challenging period.”
The event is also a return to form for the JECC, as its last in-person celebration was held in February 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Northeast Ohio.
“Over the last two years, we used innovative formats to honor the educators,” Jaffe said, noting the May 2021 event was virtual and last year’s ceremony was held in a hybrid format. “But, there is nothing as special as the feeling in the room when hundreds of people come together to celebrate Jewish education in the community. We look forward to an inspiring event honoring educators and dedicated volunteer leadership who devote their time and talents to help ensure a vibrant Jewish future.”
The free event is being held in Stonehill Auditorium at the Mandel JCC and registration is required.
Publisher’s note: Marlyn Jaffe is the wife of Ari Jaffe, who is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.