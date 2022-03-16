When it comes to the Jewish faith, raising young children to be well-rounded members of the community is vital. Children are the future of the faith, so it is important to lay a solid foundation upon which their faith can grow.
Rabbi Simcha Dessler, menahel/education director at Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights, Abby Berkowitz, early childhood director at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood, and Rabbi Josh Foster, education engagement rabbi at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, all value the importance of instilling knowledge about Judaism in young children. Early exposure during a child’s most impressionable years helps to ensure that they grow into faithful, informed adults.
“A child is never too young to imbibe some level of knowledge, thus it is no wonder that early childhood Jewish education, the entry to Jewish education and a foundation of Jewish living, is a priority for so many Jewish parents,” Dessler said.
Teaching of Shabbos, Jewish holidays, vocabulary, traditions, blessings, mitzvos and Israel education are some good gateways to introduce children to the faith, he said.
Dessler explained it is important to teach in a way that employs all five senses because learning styles vary from child to child, and this allows them to understand concepts through the sense with which they learn best.
He has found children respond well to learning through music, art, storytelling, puppet shows, critical thinking games and other developmentally appropriate activities.
“Jewish educators must strive to nurture a sense of joy and enthusiasm in Jewish life,” Dessler said. “Children are like sponges, soaking in the knowledge we provide to them.”
Berkowitz said, “Jewish studies are so values-based. So I feel like they can go hand-in-hand with the earliest learning. Learning to share, to care for a friend, to celebrate Shabbat, all of those things can be incorporated into our youngest activities.”
Stories are a very effective way of teaching young children, Berkowitz stated. She has found students best respond to teaching through storytelling and engaging in activities that follow up on those stories, such as arts and crafts, songs and dancing.
“Children love stories and the telling of stories,” Berkowitz said, adding that telling common tales can sometimes be used to explain a Jewish teaching or tradition.
She gave the example of using the story of “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” to tell a “child-appropriate version” of the story of Chanukah.
“The children don’t realize there’s a difference between ‘general studies’ versus Judaic studies,” Berkowitz explained.
She said that, like with early English language development, it is also important to begin instilling the Hebrew language as early as possible.
“The earlier you can get all of those skills, it just becomes the norm and, as their brains develop, they’re making space for all of these new skills,” Berkowitz said.
Foster emphasized the importance of involving childrens’ families in the education process. Children learn the most at home, he said, so making sure families continue enforcing what the children are learning in early childhood education programs is important.
Foster has found hands-on education, such as making challah, lighting the Shabbat candles, opening the Torah scrolls and practicing writing calligraphy with quill and ink, are very effective when exposing children to the Jewish faith and traditions.
Getting children excited about being part of the Jewish community and instilling a sense of pride and joy in their faith is very formative, Foster pointed out.
“They’re never too young in age to start introducing children to the beauty of Jewish tradition,” Foster noted.