As the end of the school year approaches and graduations begin, Jewish day schools throughout the area are sending their students off into the world with high hopes for success in all facets of their lives and continued efforts to strengthen their faith.
Rabbi Simcha Dessler, menahel and educational director at Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights, and Rabbi Avery Joel, head of school at Fuchs Mizrachi High School in Beachwood, reflected on their wishes for graduates and what they hope students take with them.
“Jewish high schools typically educate youngsters with a dual curriculum of Judaic and general studies, but the experience, far more than learning a curriculum, is about life lessons, both taught and experienced,” Dessler explained.
Education and formation, which are often facilitated by role models, enrich the lives of contemporary teenagers and give them solid foundations and strong values, Dessler noted, adding this is vital because high school is an important bridge between elementary school and college.
“So many aspects of the high school student’s life are guided and informed by his or her high school experience,” he pointed out. “This experience often results in subjects learned, skills mastered, philosophies imbibed, friendships forged and an enduring commitment to Judaism acquired.”
The school strives to instill a love for learning and life and a sense of respect and appreciation for God, Torah, Israel and mankind, Dessler said.
“The great Rabbi Meir Shapiro of Lublin, founder of the Daf Yomi (Talmud daily folio) concept, built a magnificent yeshiva edifice in Poland,” he said.
Dessler explained that the edifice displayed a Hebrew sign which read, “lechu banim, go forth my sons, I will teach you how to revere God.”
He relayed Shapiro said his focus was educating students in a manner in which lifelong lessons accompany them, well after graduation, wherever they find themselves.
Dessler recommended students continuing their education at a university capitalize on their Jewish day school or high school investment.
“They should be cognizant of their Jewish heritage, identity, beliefs and culture and to live and lead Jewish lives,” he said.
He noted these things are the “ingredients” for Jewish continuity.
“I view the Jewish high school experience as a journey of empowerment and development,” Dessler stated.
Joel stated young men and women should be prepared to succeed personally and professionally in their next stages of life and should do so through the lens of their Jewish identity. He stated doing this includes solidifying one’s understanding of faith and Jewish identity and having a value system that can be applied to all aspects of life.
“Jewish high schools prepare our teens for entering the world both as fully committed Jews and as contributing members of society at large,” Joel explained.
He noted Jewish high schools want to inspire students to continuously grow in their faith and be lifetime learners.
“It isn’t enough for the evolution of our Jewish identity and our faith to stop at age 18,” Joel stated. “We are constantly maturing and growing. We take that for granted when it comes to our professional lives, but it has to be true of our spiritual lives as well.”
As students head off to college, and specifically if they attend a lay university, Joel recommended finding other Jewish people to engage with and grow in one’s faith.
“Find community,” Joel suggested. “Find a Jewish community on campus where your faith can grow with others, where your faith can be enriched and where you can enrich others in their faith.”