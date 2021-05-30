It can be unnerving when a new student first steps onto campus, especially for Jewish students and other minorities who may not have know anyone and who are, many times, far from home.
But, in Ohio, there are places for Jewish students to go, David Dorsey, multi-faith chaplain at Oberlin College in Oberlin; Adam Hirsch, executive director of Hillel at Kent State University in Kent; and Jared Isaacson, executive director of Cleveland Hillel in Cleveland, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
For instance, the Cleveland Hillel provides support and resources to a Jewish community of more than 2,500 undergraduate, graduate and professional students in 11 colleges and universities in the Greater Cleveland area and in Oberlin. These schools includes Baldwin Wallace College in Berea, Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and others.
Isaacson said Hillel provides students with the opportunities to expand their leadership skills through program development, planning and execution. It also offers student-driven programming, engagement and intentional relationship-building and outreach initiatives.
“We remain committed to continue building and strengthening our Hillel community in any way we can, providing meaningful Jewish experiences, building Jewish memories, and enhancing Jewish pride,” Isaacson said. “Strengthening Jewish identity through informal Jewish and Israel education continues to drive Cleveland Hillel’s mission, and both are infused into all key areas of Hillel’s work.”
Issacson added that beyond building individual student’s identity, Cleveland Hillel prides itself on establishing a community among Jewish students.
“We feel it is so important for students to create opportunities to build community with each other,” Isaacson said. “We want to provide the means for all undergraduate and graduate students to embrace and celebrate their Judaism through enriching educational, cultural, religious, and social programs with their peers. We strive to ensure that every Jewish student and young adult we engage has the chance to connect to their Jewish identity while interacting with the Jewish community on campus, in Cleveland, in Israel, and beyond.”
Building a community is especially important with the recent rise in antisemitism in the United States over the last several weeks, Issacson said.
“With the resurgence of antisemitism in our country, across the world and on college campuses across the country, especially as we have seen these past two weeks, we feel it so important to work towards ensuring that all campuses on which we operate remain open and tolerant of people from all backgrounds, including and especially our Jewish students,” Issacson said.
Other schools, such as Kent State, also offer different on-campus options for Jews. Those include Achoti, its Jewish sisterhood group, and Ruach, which is its LGBTQ+ group. It also supports groups such as the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity.
“Our priority is to work with our students to create the greatest Jewish community for them, no matter what that looks like,” Hirsch said. “And it doesn’t need to carry the Hillel name. It’s just the best community that will have a great impact on their life. Whether it happens in Hillel, on campus, or even online these days. And we view that more of these groups will be created in the next year. We expect that there’ll be greater needs for our students, and we’re prepared to support them.”
Oberlin College offers similar programs, including a new kosher kitchen in the Talcott Hall. This is the building that houses much of the Jewish life around campus. This kitchen was announced in April, and is expected to be ready in time for the summer semester.
“The diversity of Jewish life that we see at Oberlin is really robust,” Dorsey said. “And I think that one of the most important pieces, in my experience, is creating a complement of programs, communities and spaces that allow students options, and allow a soft entry into exploring. Whereas maybe a student has not previously been. But also be able to maintain their independent views, and sometimes views they hold with their family.”