The online MBA program at the Boler College of Business at John Carroll University has been ranked among the nation’s best in the 2023 U.S. News and World Report, according to a news release. The program was ranked sixth in Ohio and the first private institution in Northeast Ohio of those accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.
“At Boler, we pride ourselves on providing premium education and we are pleased that our Online MBA has gained national recognition in such a short time!” Elad Granot, dean of the Boler College of Business, said in the release. “This significant achievement would not have been possible without the expert, world-class faculty and student services.”
Students in the program can enroll from anywhere, work at their own pace and experience an international study tour. Students are admitted on a rolling basis.