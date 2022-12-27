John Carroll University in University Heights will launch their Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in the fall 2023. The program received approval from the Higher Learning Commission, according to a news release.
“John Carroll University nurses will receive well-rounded academic preparation and rigorous skills training in the Jesuit tradition with a focus on care for the whole person – mind, body and spirit,” JCU President Alan R. Miciak said in the release.
The nursing workforce is estimated to grow 12% by 2028, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. Hospitals in Northeast Ohio have about 4,500 open positions in healthcare, with an acute shortage of nurses, the release stated.
“Our mission-driven, values-based approach to nursing education will include Jesuit core curriculum courses in theology, philosophy, and the humanities, all required nursing courses, and full access to the student experience including athletics, clubs, Greek life and service,” said Steve Herbert, provost and academic vice president, said in the release.
Students enrolled in the program will study at the Dolan Center for Science and Technology, which will house a new high-fidelity simulation lab and a new low-fidelity skills lab, according to the release. The new labs are scheduled to open in January 2023.
For more information, visit bsn.jcu.edu.