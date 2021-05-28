Of his two brothers, Josh was the only one who opted to symbolically shift his tassel in his living room.
The University of Cincinnati gave students the option to participate virtually or in-person, where they could receive up to two tickets for loved ones to attend the ceremony. Josh, wanting to commemorate the moment with the entirety of his nuclear family, chose the digital option.
“It was almost like I had been done with school for awhile since everything was online,” said Josh Weintraub, who received a bachelor of arts in political science degree and graduated with a minor in criminal justice and legal studies certificate. “At the time of my graduation, it was sort of less meaningful than it was maybe a few days later when I started to really think about how all of my hard work had actually paid off.”
In comparison, Matt Weintraub selected an in-person graduation, where his parents used the two tickets he was alloted for guests.
Even though the day was cold and rainy, Matt said he was thrilled to have had this in-person experience to close his undergraduate college career.
“I felt lucky to be in the ’Shoe, watching graduation live, standing up when they called all undergraduate business students,” said Matt Weintraub, who received a bachelor of science in business administration with a specialization in finance degree. “That made it feel a little more real as opposed to just sitting and watching it virtually.”
Sam Weintraub will graduate in person at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. His parents, brothers and grandmother will use his six tickets for guests, will be socially distant and wear masks.
“It’s nice for all of the seniors to be in the same place and graduate on the same day,” Sam Weintraub said. “It’s a moment that we can all share together. Weaning off of a pandemic, it’ll be a bit more memorable, because of the circumstances that we are in.”
The three brothers agreed that the previous school year had been a struggle, with each experiencing hardships they had to work through. Aspiring lawyer Josh had to persevere though an entirely virtual class schedule, take the LSAT and apply for law schools. Matt’s semester studying abroad in Dublin was canceled after a few months with the on-set of COVID-19, where he returned home to replace his international travels and studies with an almost purely virtual curriculum.
On top of adjusting to virtual learning, Sam, who had experienced a concussion and a herniated disc following a car accident in March 2020, had to overcome sciatic nerve pain and back surgery in December 2020. From October 2020 to February of this year, he was in isolation due to back pain, learning at home despite Shaker’s in-person return in January. He returned in person to Shaker following spring break.
All three proved that with hard work comes success, as each will continue forward toward their professional goals.
Josh will be attending the Michael E. Moritz College of Law at OSU this fall, where he’d like to pursue a law career in criminal, personal injury or medical malpractice.
Sam will also be attending OSU, where he’ll major in finance and minor in real estate, with the intent to go into either investment banking or wealth management.
Right now, next semester’s classes at OSU are going to be a hybrid mix with a majority of in-person classes. Adjusting to a completely new level of education with in-person components will be a struggle at first, Josh and Sam said, but they greatly look forward to the challenge.
Matt will be moving to Bend, Ore., where he will be participating in a financial rotational program for aerospace company Precision Castparts Corp. After his first year, he hopes to relocate to either Los Angeles or San Francisco.
Matt said that finding a job in his field was extremely difficult due to pandemic-caused economic strains, describing that he had applied to 100 jobs, had 30 interviews and received two offers.
It’s been an ongoing joke in the Weintraub household that all three Weintraub sons graduate in the same year. While their mother Becky Weintraub jested that having just one son graduate would have been crazy, having three graduations in the span of about a month has been wild.
But, in those moments of seeing two of her sons complete their undergraduate college education and knowing that she will watch her youngest accept his high school diploma soon, all of the craziness faded away.
“It was definitely very emotional; it’s been a long journey,” she said. “I’m just so incredibly proud of their strength, attitude and will to do well. They did not let COVID-19 get in their way of what they want to pursue.”
– McKenna Corson, Staff Reporter