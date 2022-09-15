Two Northeast Ohio universities have partnered in a new initiative, commonly referred to as the three plus three degree program (3+3), to provide law students the opportunity to complete their degrees in six years, rather than the standard seven. The program begins with three years in Kent State’s undergraduate program and continues with three years in The University of Akron School of Law.
Emily Janoski-Haehlen, dean and professor of law at The University of Akron School of Law, and Manfred van Dulmen, senior associate provost and dean, graduate college at Kent State University, explained the new program and the ways in which it can benefit law students.
“It’s a program that allows juniors in college to apply to law school and take their senior year of college as their first year of law school,” Janoski-Haehlen said.
This means the last 29 credits of their bachelor’s degree become the first 29 credits of their Juris Doctor degree, she explained.
“It makes the law degree and the bachelor’s degree a six-year program instead of a seven-year program, which is why they call it the three plus three,” she noted.
Students start at Kent State and can indicate during their junior year, or earlier, that they are interested in the three plus three program, she said. They then apply to the program like a traditional law student by taking the Law School Admission Test or the Graduate Record Examination, and must submit their undergraduate GPA.
“There are minimum credentials for entry into the three plus three,” Janoski-Haehlen said. “Then, we admit them and they become an Akron Law student, and then we transfer their 29 credits back to Kent State at the end of their first year (at Akron) and they get their bachelor’s degree.”
Essentially, they are enrolled at both Akron Law and Kent State during their first year at Akron, Janoski-Haehlen pointed out.
In speaking with three plus three students, Janoski-Haehlen said she discovered they felt more prepared for law school because of their undergraduate classes in political science, history and business.
“They are really dedicated to their studies and they really do have that jump start on their peers because they will be able to enter the workplace a year earlier and they will have one less year of tuition that they paid,” she said.
The program saves students who are interested in continuing on to law school one year in time and money to obtain both their bachelor’s and law degrees, van Dulmen noted.
“This three plus three partnership program with the law school at The University of Akron is geared toward Kent State University students who are interested in continuing their education after their bachelor’s degree, through law school,” he explained.
He said the lessened time frame does not make the curriculum more difficult because, for each pathway, some courses will count toward both their bachelor’s degree and law degree.
Any students enrolled at Kent State, who are interested in studying law, are eligible to apply for the program, he said. They must maintain good academic, financial and disciplinary standing, satisfy the Akron School of Law character and fitness standards, and meet the required LSAT and GPA standards.
“Our hope for this program, as well as our other partnership programs with law schools and other institutes of higher education, is that we continue to add seamless pathways for students to help them prepare successfully for their future careers while ensuring students can afford these pathways and have access to a high quality education,” van Dulmen stated.