More than 5,000 students graduated from Kent State University at spring commencement held in-person, outdoors on May 12, May 14 and May 20 and a virtual commencement ceremony for all colleges and degrees on May 15.
In total, 5,021 degrees were conferred this spring, consisting of 804 associate degrees, 3,289 bachelor’s degrees, 740 master’s degrees, 172 doctoral degrees and 16 educational specialist degrees.
Graduating students heard from KSU President Todd Diacon and senior vice president and provost Melody Tankersley.