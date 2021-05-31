Kent State University Hillel named Zoe Kowit Kowit, a 2018 Solon High School graduate, as the incoming student board president for the 2021-22 school year.
The 21-year-old senior lives in Kent but grew up in Solon and attended The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, where she became a bat mitzvah and was Confirmed before her parents moved to Columbus. Majoring in deaf education, Kowit served as the 2020-21 vice president of engagement before being appointed president.
Adam Hirsh, executive director of Kent State Hillel, said they’re “very excited” to have Kowit lead the estimated 1,000 Jewish students on campus using her “energetic and thoughtful” leadership qualities.
“Zoe is an energetic, thoughtful leader of her peers with a proven track record of impact on campus,” he said. “We are thankful to Zoe and all our student leaders for choosing to dedicate their time to strengthening the Jewish community. We congratulate Zoe and her entire family on this well-deserved role.”
CJN: What makes you most excited about the new role?
Kowit: It gives me so much joy to take on this honor and represent the community. Leadership is something that I’ve always been interested in. I love showing people the right way, gathering and leading. I love supporting people in any way I can. Taking on this role, especially being on the board this past year, gave me the insight that I love working with a team. I wanted to go to the next step and help my board feel the experiences I felt with the previous board.
CJN: How do you plan to lead the student board?
Kowit: One big thing that is different than other years is COVID-19. We weren’t in person at all this year. Next year, that will change. The biggest thing I see with that is how we can expand more on welcoming people back in. One of my biggest ideas is bringing a whole tour of our facility, of our staff members and the whole community, just making it more welcoming and open. Especially for current and incoming students who didn’t get that opportunity.
CJN: How do you think your previous role prepared you for this?
Kowit: Serving in that role, I worked very closely with the student board, my engagement community and the staff at Hillel and other Jewish leaders on campus. It made me feel like I belonged. I feel that it was a necessary next step for me. I loved the position so much and wanted to do more to continue that leadership.
CJN: How does Judaism connect to your desire to be involved?
Kowit: I always saw myself as a motivator, someone who wants to put people and myself out there, which was something I had difficulty with while growing up. Once I felt comfortable and felt good in that area, and Hillel made me feel comfortable in those aspects, I wanted to give back to my community as much as I could. It’s about making sure everyone else feels welcome and not afraid to be engaged.
CJN: How has Hillel impacted your college experience and your life?
Kowit: I am not involved in Greek life or other student organizations, so I feel like it has impacted my college life. I felt so at home and welcomed into the community right away. It’s something I want to give back to and share my love and make sure everyone else feels the same way.