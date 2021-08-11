The Lake County Retired Teachers Association scholarship committee is under the leadership of chairman Tim Niederkorn and is comprised of committee members Dona Singerman, Judy Grant, Cathy Trepal, Lynda Krstolic, Connie Irvin and Terri Herbert.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee met mostly on Zoom, but were able to hold the candidate interview in person.
The committee awarded three $1,000 college scholarships to assist three students in their pursuit of an education degree.
They are:
• Massey Andrykovitch, who graduated from Wickliffe High School and will attend John Carroll University in University Heights
• Mary Best, who graduated from Mentor High School and will attend Cleveland State University
• Madyson Hacking, who graduated from Perry High School and will attend the University of Mount Union in Alliance