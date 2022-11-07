Lake Erie College in Painesville publicly launched its Now & Forever campaign Oct. 28 with a goal of $40 million focused on student recruitment efforts, the student experience, academic initiatives and campus improvements, according to a news release.
Founded in 1856, this is the college’s most ambitious fundraising campaign in it’s 166-year history, according to a news release. The campaign launches off the momentum of a record-breaking 2022 fiscal year in which the college raised $9 million.
“Lake Erie College provides its students with an exceptional educational experience, steeped in strong liberal arts traditions that prepare students for professional success, responsible citizenship and personal lives of meaning,” Brian D. Posler, Lake Erie College president, said in the release. “As we celebrate 166 years, now is the perfect time to honor our past and ensure our future with the launch of our Now & Forever campaign. Through this campaign, we expect to secure gifts which will help provide for the needs of today’s students while building a solid foundation for the future of Lake Erie College.”
In addition to new scholarship programs, some capital improvement projects already funded through the campaign include new student housing for 172 students, renovations to Helen Rockwell Morley Memorial Music Building, and upgrades to existing residence halls, C.K. Rickel Theatre, education classrooms, as well as other areas on campus.