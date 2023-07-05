Lake Erie College in Painesville will have its first female president in over 75 years as Jennifer N. Schuller, the current vice president of advancement, was named president by The school’s board of directors. She began her new role July 1.
“She knows Lake Erie College well and has consistently demonstrated a keen ability to strategize and mobilize support to achieve organizational goals,” Stephen Perry, chairman of the college’s board, said in a news release.
While serving as vice president of advancement, Schuller has increased the donor support to the college, including launching Now & Forever, the most comprehensive fundraising campaign in the college’s history, and record-breaking fundraising years, the release stated.
She also brought in multiple million-dollar gifts and expanded program support from public funds with several state grants. This included $2.5 million to support STEM, or science, technology, engineering and mathematics, initiatives through the Choose Ohio First Campaign.
“I am beyond grateful to the Board for entrusting me with this extraordinary opportunity,” Schuller said in release.
Schuller has more than 20 years of experience in higher education with knowledge in areas of advancement and enrollment, according to the release. Prior to working at Lake Erie College, she was at Hiram College for 16 years, where she was a member of the advancement team and was the vice president for development and alumni relations.