With 40% of college students transferring to another school during their education, Lake Erie College in Painesville has made the process simpler for undergraduate transfer students, according to a news release.
The new, streamlined, transfer process responds to transfer applicants with news of acceptances within 72 hours of their application, students will immediately know what courses will be accepted upon transfer and the cost of their education.
“Transferring from one institution to another can be very intimidating for a lot of students so our goal is to make the transition to LEC as smooth as possible starting with the admission process,” Ashley Mayse, director of admissions, said in the release.
All incoming full-time transfer students are eligible for renewable merit scholarships of up to $18,000 per year. Transfer students from a partnering school like Cuyahoga Community College, Eastern Gateway Community College, Erie County College, Lakeland Community College and Lorain Community College will receive an additional annual $2,000 scholarship.
All courses with a C- and above are accepted upon transfer.
Community college graduates with an associate of arts or an associates of science degree will be recognized as having core requirements complete, allowing them to jump into their major-related classes at the four-year campus.
“Students with an associate degree will now be able to focus on their major coursework instead of being required to take additional core classes once they arrive at LEC,” Mayse said in the release. “This will support focus on their intended major, enabling them to graduate in as little time as possible, saving both time and money. This is a win-win.”