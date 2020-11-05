Lake Erie College in Painesville has announced the approval and launch of an online Master in Professional Studies degree.
Designed to support a variety of professionals at various levels in their careers, students in this program will develop skills in areas such as organizational dynamics, leadership, negotiation and problem-solving.
Open to anyone with a bachelor’s degree, the MPS program will appeal to working adults who seek to build specific skills to support and grow within their organization, according to a news release. The MPS degree might also aid those not in the workforce who seek to broaden or develop their skills to support re-entry or transitions, the release said.
“The program is designed to be highly relevant to the skills needed in a broad range of companies and organizations, and the fact that it’s online means that it is accessible to a wide range of learners who seek to grow professionally,” Bryan DePoy, the college’s senior vice president for academic affairs, said in the release.
With skills development and outcomes related to communication, leadership, critical inquiry and ethics, the MPS degree has three concentrations: professional communication, organizational behavior management and an interdisciplinary track that allows students to customize a degree that aligns with their career goals and professional aspirations.
The program will be housed in the college’s school of business.
“The master’s of professional studies is a wonderful new addition to the graduate degree options available at Lake Erie College,” business dean Jenni Kinnaird stated in the release. “The degree provides both the opportunity to develop specific skills that employers are looking for and the flexibility for students to tailor and complete a degree that meets their specific needs and interests.”
For more information or to apply for the program, visit ec.edu/mps or email Kinnaird at jkinnaird@lec.edu.