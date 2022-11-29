Laurel School will launch an environmental justice semester for 10th- and 11th-grade girls from the Greater Cleveland area starting with fall semester 2023.
“Environmental justice is defined as the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income, with respect to the development, implementation and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations and policies,” Head of School Ann Klotz said in a news release. “EJ is a field in which women can make a meaningful impact while developing leadership and critical-thinking skills and deepening collaborative and independent learning. We feel Laurel and our Butler Campus will provide a compelling academic EJ experience that aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire each girl to fulfill her promise and to better the world.”
The 15-week program will cover climate change policy research, food deserts, community organizing, lead poisoning policy and ecological restoration. After the program, students will return to their schools.
“Laurel has long been a supporter of environmental stewardship and our 150-acre Butler Campus is the perfect setting to immerse students in this space,” Angela Yeager, director of the environmental justice semester, said in the release. “Butler offers a natural space with terrestrial, aquatic and agricultural ecosystems ripe for students to devise solutions for the ecological and social challenges facing urban Cleveland, a rust belt city grappling with many environmental and social justice issues.”
Laurel School will host two informational meetings, the first at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Butler Campus and the second at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Lyman Campus. Applications are open for current ninth- and 10th-grade students.
To RSVP for the sessions, visit bit.ly/EJinfosession. For more information, visit LaurelSchool.org/EnvironmentalJustice.