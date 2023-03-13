Laurel School in Shaker Heights recently announced the Changemaker Scholarship, which will be offered to 10th- and 11th-grade girls who are applying to the school’s Environmental Justice Semester. According to a news release, the scholarship will cover 50% of tuition, and variable tuition will be available to students joining the program from neighboring schools.
“The Changemaker Scholarships are in service to the new Environmental Justice Semester program at Laurel School for girls who will be in the 10th or 11th grade next fall,” Angela Yeager, the director of the program, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
The program offers high school girls throughout Northeast Ohio an opportunity to spend a semester at Laurel’s nature campus, and engage in “rigorous, academic, interdisciplinary coursework” and conduct field studies in collaboration with organizations like Holden Arboretum, she explained.
Students will take part in apprenticeships with local organizations working in the environmental justice movement, Yeager said.
“We’ve had a really enthusiastic response from students who learn about the Environmental Justice Semester,” she said. “They’re like, ‘Oh that’s so cool. How can I be involved in that?’”
The concept of a semester away is new to some Northeast Ohio students, she pointed out, but it is hoped that will change.
“We believe, by offering scholarships, it will invite students who may be considering applying but are concerned about the cost,” Yeager said. “Environmental justice has equity at its core and the Changemaker Scholarships seek to remove barriers for qualified students to attend the program so that a variety of student experiences and perspectives are represented in our program.”
Laurel will open the program to students from neighboring schools, including public, private and faith-based schools, she noted. As of now, there are students from three other schools applying, she said.
Working with other schools, and even internally at Laurel, to make sure curriculums are still met during the semester away is something the program prioritized, Yeager said. They worked with guidance counselors and parents at other schools to ensure the students’ individual academic needs and paths will be met while participating in the program.
There is not much of a problem when it comes to science, English, history and elective courses, but math and language could present a challenge, Yeager said. For this reason, the program is partnering with Laurel Schoolhouse to give the students an “asynchronous” online program in which they will take their math and language courses.
So far, 11 students are enrolled for the fall 2023 semester, Yeager said. They have capped the enrollment at 15 students to maintain a small, intentional community.
The scholarship is funded by a $250,000 leadership grant from the Edward E. Ford Foundation, she said.
“It’s our hope that the scholarship resources will continue to grow,” Yeager said. “We believe that there are many foundations, organizations, corporations and individuals who believe in the power of this next generation to make a positive impact on these unsustainable and inequitable systems that we have, and we hope that they will want to fund this scholarship. At the end of the day, this program seeks to highlight the environmental injustice in our society and to take action to restore justice.”