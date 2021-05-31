A Lake Erie College alumnus and board member has made a pledge totaling $1 million to the Painesville college.
Suzanne Schoedinger Ellis earned her undergraduate degree in elementary education in 1959 and obtained her master’s of education degree in 1987, both from Lake Erie College.
“I was a transfer student to Lake Erie College, but a group of classmates took me in and made me feel welcome,” Ellis said in a news release. “LEC has been a big part of my life ever since.”
Ellis has devoted much of her life to education, serving as both a teacher and college professor dedicated to preparing the educators of tomorrow.
Lake Erie College President Brian D. Posler said the pledge is impactful in many ways.
“Sue has been a dedicated leader on the board of directors since 2017,” Posler said in the release.