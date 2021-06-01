Native Clevelander Jamie Levine Daniel, an assistant professor at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis’ Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, received the inaugural “Faculty of the Year Award” from IUPUI’s Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Student Leadership Awards on April 1.
“It was a surprise,” said Levine Daniel, who became a bat mitzvah at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike and Cleveland Heights. “I still have trouble putting it into words. This means the world because I work hard. I teach a lot of intro classes at both the graduate and undergraduate levels. We have to teach the basics, the things that everyone expects students to walk away with an understanding of.”
Levine Daniel graduated from Brush High School in Lyndhurst in 1998, and received her undergraduate degree from American University in Washington, D.C., in 2002, and an MBA in 2008 and a Ph.D. in 2014 from The Ohio State University in Columbus.
The 40-year-old educator grew up in Lyndhurst and University Heights, and is the daughter of the late Les Levine, Cleveland sports personality and longtime Cleveland Jewish News sports columnist, who died in February.
Levine Daniel, who now lives in Indianapolis with husband, Elan, said she only found out about the honor a week before the awards ceremony. She received the student nominated award alongside her colleague Cullen Merritt, associate professor, director of the undergraduate honors program at IUPUI.
Thinking about the curriculum she teaches, which centers on policy and public administration, Levine Daniel said it’s meaningful to know students are leaving class feeling compelled to give positive feedback.
“Our students will be our nonprofit leaders, public affairs leaders and work on public policy,” she said. “Even if they never work for public or nonprofit organizations, they are affected by policy and public administration every day. So, having that critical lens, being able to represent a diverse constituency and work in diverse communities, being able to deliver public and nonprofit services, working with a diverse staff and volunteer corps in increasingly diverse communities – being recognized for doing this work and talking about it is important.”
Levine Daniel said the award validates her work, knowing that students value the curriculum and discussions that arise.
“Oftentimes, I say that I am Jewish and am openly Jewish in my class, but, I’m white and I’ve got a lot of privilege,” she said. “I recognize the people who can’t necessarily hide their identities do even more of this work and carry even more of this burden. But for those of us who have these conversations in our classrooms, often it comes back to us negatively. In student evaluations, people are uncomfortable or think we have a bias or don’t see why we have to talk about it or they flat out disagree. ... The work is reflected negatively, so having motivated students or at least one to write a nomination on my behalf – that’s very meaningful.”
Levine Daniel said she will use the recognition to push her forward and constantly do better as an educator.
“I hope this motivates me to keep creating an environment where students want to be, where they can ask uncomfortable questions, to expect answers and hold us accountable,” she said. “I never want students to feel personally attacked or inadequate. I want them to feel uncomfortable and to poke at their values, but I don’t set out to change minds. I want students to think about why they believe in things. It’s to make sure that you have a more informed approach to what you’re doing – to be an engaged citizen in their communities.”