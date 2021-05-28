Mallory Chylla

With her four years at Beachwood High School almost in the rearview mirror, Mallory said spending her final year of high school amid a global pandemic taught her valuable skills that will come in handy when she goes away to college at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall.
“Our schedule stayed consistent throughout the year, but I was online at the beginning of the year and switched to half and half midway,” she said. “I learned a lot of time management skills. Until three weeks ago, even though I was a senior, I was only in class half the day and the other half I spent it figuring out when I would do my work and everything else, and just scheduling my day out more. That is more a college schedule. I was glad to dip my toe in that.”
She said high school taught her how to “not sweat the small stuff.”
“A lot of things I spent a lot of time dwelling on weren’t important in the grand scheme of things, and definitely stressed me out more than I needed to,” she said. “That’s something I wanted to focus on and living in the moment more.”
If she could talk to the student she was the first day of her freshman year, Mallory assured herself that everything would work out the way it’s supposed to.
“I wasn’t one of those people who ever had these great, huge goals,” she said. “I kind of just went with the way things were going to go. Through the college process, I wasn’t sure where I wanted to go and what I wanted to do, but I feel good about my decision. It all works out in the end.”
- Becky Raspe, Staff Reporter