The Mandel Jewish Community Center and Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, both in Beachwood, have announced a partnership in which Mandel JCC will oversee the temple’s early childhood education program for one year.
This one-year consulting agreement will allow the Mandel JCC to provide support to the temple’s early childhood education program in the areas of pedagogy, leadership and operations, according to a news release.
“We’re excited to collaborate with Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple to help guide its early childhood program,” Gilon Rubanenko, chief operating officer at the Mandel JCC, said in the release. “The J has a strong reputation for our early childhood program based on standards of excellence in childhood development and ongoing investment in our early childhood professionals.”
Rubanenko went on to say the Mandel JCC is humbled that it has been entrusted by Fairmount Temple’s leadership to oversee its early childhood program.
“Understanding the important impact that early childhood programs have on children and families in our community, we undertake this partnership with a commitment to delivering a high-quality experience,” Rubanenko added.
Julianna Johnston Senturia, executive director at Fairmount Temple, said in the release that they sought to partner with the Mandel JCC for this role because of its top-notch reputation.
“The J’s approach to early childhood education is aligned with our mission and values, which emphasize the pursuit of lifelong Jewish learning and community connections,” Johnston Senturia said. “We value The J’s expertise and status in the field, which made it a natural choice as a partner.”