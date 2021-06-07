Once a young child is finished with early education such as preschool or pre-kindergarten, it is time to begin grade school. But starting kindergarten comes with some challenging decisions for parents, such as deciding whether to enroll their child immediately or wait an extra year.
Rabbi Simcha Dessler of the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights said there are several factors that a parent should consider.
Most schools in the United States welcome children at the age of 5 into kindergarten. In the state of Ohio, school districts choose either Aug. 1 or Sept. 30 as the date by which a child must be 5 years old to enter kindergarten. If a child turns 5 before those dates, they can enter kindergarten. However, children aren’t legally required to start school until they turn 6 years old.
Dessler said kindergarten is a great experience for children and parents.
“Over the years kindergartens have expanded their opportunities and adopted broader content,” Dessler said. “Screenings and assessments are effective tools to confirm that each child is being set up for success. At the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, with its dual curriculum, kindergarten is the year where children master the art of reading both the Hebrew and English languages. A highlight of the year is for each child to shine on stage and receive his or her own siddur. A child enters the school year in September looking at the pictures of a story, and graduates in June reading and digesting the words of a children’s book.”
When deciding if their child is ready for kindergarten before the mandatory maximum age of 6, Dessler said there are several factors. Some of these factors include social, emotional, behavioral, language and sensory development.
Whether a child starts before that mandatory age has many drawbacks and advantages. Dessler said kindergarten is an important year in the development of a child, and children must be prepared to meet its expectations, standards and rigors. He added Hebrew Academy wants to nurture healthy and balanced children who manage comfortably in their educational environment.
Although it is imperative that a child is truly ready before starting kindergarten, Dessler advised that waiting too long can also have its disadvantages.
“Delayed enrollment has its challenges,” Dessler said. “Research suggests that children placed in a learning environment with younger peers might not be the most optimal long term setting, and could potentially result in social or behavioral challenges during adolescence. Some children are late bloomers and others will meet challenges regardless of their placement. So it is best not to generalize but to judge each case on its merits.
“The benefits of starting kindergarten before age 6 are many. First, there is a reason why most schools in the country have adopted the age of 5 for kindergarten readiness. More importantly, children will thrive in a nurturing environment composed of peers who are the same age and equally developmentally ready to gain the skills and soak up the knowledge fostered in kindergarten.
Among the drawbacks and advantages in waiting or starting early, Dessler said the decision is ultimately up to the parents and children.
“Parents know their children,” Dessler said. “They should trust their instincts, but also confer with early childhood staff who can provide an objective assessment or opinion. And after all their deliberations and their decision is final, they should send their most precious kindergartner off on the first day of school with a prayer on their lips.”