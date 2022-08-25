For new and returning college students, the first few weeks on campus are packed with fairs and events as the college shows off what it has to offer and campus organizations attempt to attract new students.
This helps students find where they belong and build a community on campus. Adam Hirsh, executive director of Hillel at Kent State, Jared Isaacson, executive director of the Cleveland Hillel Foundation, and Sara Alevsky, co-director of Chabad at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, described how Jewish students can find their home-away-from-home by becoming involved with Jewish organizations.
“For a student who is just arriving on campus for the first time, if they want to come to a space where there’s going to be people, lots of friendly faces, and have that home-away-from-home atmosphere,” Hirsh said, “Hillel’s the place where people find that.”
Hillel at Kent State serves the campuses of Kent State University, The University of Akron and Hiram College, offering a space for students to come to and meet other Jewish students, as well as programming throughout the year from social events to Shabbat dinners and holiday celebrations.
Jewish students can build a community with others who share their faith and have common interests through Hillel. At Kent State, Hillel supports communities like Achoti for female-identifying students, Ruach Queer Jewish Spirit for Jewish LGBTQ+ students, First Year Students of Hillel and Golden Flashes for Israel, he said.
Similarly, Cleveland Hillel began a Hillel Idea Lab at Case Western Reserve University – and plans to bring it to all the Cleveland college campuses it serves – which allows students to create their own campus group based on shared interests, like a new Jewish a cappella group or Jewish LGBTQ+ group, that the Hillel will help support and get started.
“We also see, for example, that extracurricular activities are pretty much integral to a really well-balanced university experience,” Isaacson said. “So, we think that Hillel is able to offer them a really meaningful extracurricular community to develop their own interests, their own personal and professional skills, their own Jewish identity, that help them not only in college but also post-college too.”
Many campuses across the country have a Hillel, which means whether a student stays local or goes out-of-state for college, they are able to find their Jewish community and stay connected even when they return home.
Alevsky added that by becoming involved with Jewish organizations, students become part of the family and often meet some of their best friends there. Chabad at Case offers a non-judgmental, safe space for Jewish students of any background as well as programs from social events, learning opportunities, Shabbat dinners and holiday celebrations.
Involvement in a Jewish campus organization is not membership-based, so there is no commitment to come to every event. Some students attend one or two a year, while others may come by weekly or even daily.
“Jewish students should be involved in Jewish life because that is what’s going to ground them in the four years,” she said.