Masks have become an integral part of the daily life of Americans over the last 18 months. In order to enter most businesses, offices, or stores during that time period, wearing a mask was mandatory in order to protect people from the COVID-19 virus. As schools in Northeast Ohio are about to be back in session, children will be asked once again to wear their masks to keep themselves safe.
Karen Heitlinger, chair of the center for early childhood at The Music Settlement in Cleveland, and Jane Mayers, early childhood center director at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, said getting children to feel comfortable with their masks has been relatively easy, but there are still some challenges.
Heitlinger said everyone who enter The Music Settlement’s early childhood building will be requested to wear a mask, regardless of age, vaccination status or role in the program. Luckily, she said, she believes children are “very resilient and flexible.”
“At TMS, we look to keep children informed of why we have routines or expectations in the classroom and at school, as well as model and engage children in how to do things,” Heitlinger said. “This is true for masks. As all individuals in the buildings are masked, we are modeling and consistent in our actions and expectations. Wearing masks becomes a regular aspect of the day, similar to washing hands upon arriving at school and throughout the day, or bringing a lunch to eat at school.”
“It is our role as educators and adults to reinforce policies and expectations, regardless of age,” Heitlinger said. “Enforcement suggests a mandate, which masking is not, and enforcement can develop into a power struggle which is rarely helpful or supportive in helping individuals to align to expectations. By engagement and consistency, educators at TMS are able to align our expectations and our actions, while supporting students and safety.”
Fairmount Temple’s early childhood program was completely virtual last year. This fall will be the first time their classes are in-person since March 2020.
Mayers said preparing kids in any way possible can make them feel more comfortable. Right now, she said, kids are used to seeing others wear masks.
“I think kids should get to look at themselves in the mirror with their mask on and what they look like with their mask off, and what mommy and daddy look like with their masks on and off,” Mayers said. “When we first started our pickup and drop off situation, we stood far away from the car, and we put our mask down and said, ‘This is what Jane looks like with her mask off. And then this is what I look like with my mask on.’”
Mayers added, “There’s actually a really great book out right now, which is called, “Task of the Mask.” And it’s written by Joan Morgenstern. It’s really wonderful. It explains exactly why kids are wearing a mask. It’s pictures of parents, kids, germs and that kind of stuff. And it shows what wearing a mask can do for you. It’s a really good book for preschool kids.”
Heitlinger said simply following in parents’ footsteps can be a great way to familiarize children with mask use.
“All new routines benefit from practice and consistency,” Heitlinger said. “If a parent models mask wearing with their child, the child will observe and learn that this is what and how individuals can keep themselves and others safe. Similar to how children mimic behaviors of parents such as taking on the phone or scrolling through social media, mask wearing is first modeled. It can be helpful to have a child select the “mask of the day’’ in the same way they choose their shirt to wear or a pair of socks, which also engages the child in ownership and some independence of choice.”