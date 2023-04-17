MBA programs give people, businesses and academic institutions a collective opportunity to grow in reputation, resources and achievements.
Steve Ash, director of graduate programs at The University of Akron, and Jacob Moss, executive director of MBA programs at Ashland University, discussed how MBA programs and the school-work opportunities associated with them can help advance a person’s career and a school or business’s success.
“Most of our graduate students, and particularly in the MBA, are professionals that want to move into those upper leadership positions,” Ash said.
MBA programs prepare students with technical managerial skills and help them understand topics such as accounting, finance and marketing, he said.
Students are encouraged to seek work between receiving their undergraduate degrees and going for their MBAs because it will give them a sense of what the workplace is like, he mentioned. Then, the courses can build upon what the students have already learned from their jobs.
Full-time students who want to get experience in their chosen fields may do so through an internship or co-op, he noted.
“There’s not a huge difference between them except that an internship will count for credit,” he explained.
With an internship, students must report back, complete papers and check in on assignments and duties, Ash said.
“A co-op is almost like you’re still a full-time student but they’re released from their normal classes so they can focus on job duties,” he said.
Businesses generally benefit from these programs because they are exposed to potential talent for a relatively cheap price, he explained.
One of the big questions businesses have to ask themselves is “do we make or do we buy?” This means a business can start with a lesser paid and less experienced employee who they will need to teach, or they can invest in a higher paid, more experienced candidate who will not need to be taught as much, Ash said.
The purpose of these programs is to expose students to career paths they may want to go into, Moss said.
Providing services with career coaches for both undergrad and graduate students is important, he pointed out. These kinds of services help with things like resumes and job placement, and are often available to alums long after they’ve graduated, he explained. They can also help with social marketing such as LinkedIn, offer mock interviews and assist students and alums in making real network connections within their chosen fields.
MBA business degrees are a broad topic, he said, so there are specific specializations within them.
“I think we see a lot of students in our program, currently, that are employed and their employer is saying ‘for advancement opportunities, a graduate degree is one of the paths to some of those potential promotions or other experiences,’” Moss noted.
Receiving an MBA degree adds to the appeal that prospects have when going for certain jobs, he mentioned. It sets them apart from their peers and makes sure they appear to employers as candidates who exhibit knowledge, capability and validity.
“I think the future of higher ed is going to be stacked credentials,” Moss said.