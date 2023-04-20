There are several factors a person should consider when deciding if a master of business administration is right for them. The degree can help in many professions, instilling in them skills such as leadership and communication.
Stephanie Nunley, director of admissions, MBA programs at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, and Felecia Urbanek, assistant director, graduate programs office at Kent State University, offered advice for people considering going for an MBA.
“It’s a big thing to undertake, but it’s definitely something that you should consider doing,” Nunley said. “It really depends on the path they’re trying to go for.”
She recommended people interested in going for an MBA to consider what their goals are and where they want to be.
“I think an MBA, unlike some other degrees, is more open about what the outcomes will be,” Nunley said.
The typical candidates for an MBA are those interested in moving from one career field to another, or are looking to advance into a management or leadership position, she explained.
“What the MBA program does that most of the programs don’t do is they have an emphasis on skills development as well as also developing themselves interpersonally,” she said.
Something people don’t often think about when it comes to MBAs is the soft skills development, Nunley pointed out.
“I think that most people think, ‘Oh I’m going to get an MBA and make a lot of money,’ and, yes, you will; that’s exactly part of the point,” she said. “(But), I think people don’t necessarily think about the soft skills.”
MBA programs cover topics such as emotional intelligence and help future managers develop skill sets to be able to influence and motivate the people who work for them, she said.
“It definitely does change how you interact with the world and gives the students a lot of confidence,” Nunley said.
Urbanek said she would advise someone considering going for an MBA that it is more applied and has less theory than an undergraduate program.
“They’re not going to be fed the information that they’re then going to have to spit back out, memorize and regurgitate,” she said. “It requires more critical thinking.”
An MBA program is also more rigorous than an undergraduate program, she pointed out.
“Some of our undergraduate students come in expecting it to be super undergrad; they’re not expecting it to be much different,” she said. “So, it’s helpful for them to know the difference and helpful for them to have good critical reasoning skills, planning, time management skills. They’re going to need to be prepared for that.”
An MBA can expand a person’s marketability and increase their job opportunities, Urbanek noted.
“It gives those people without a business background a functional knowledge of business,” she said. “So that can help them move either laterally or upward into a management role.”
An MBA is a very applied degree and is very team-oriented, she mentioned.
“It’s also a great networking opportunity because it’s applied and because people are working on team-oriented projects and problem solving,” Urbanek said. “Also, there are usually a lot of opportunities to do projects with companies or network with business professionals.”