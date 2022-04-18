A Master of Business Administration can help an individual stand out to employers, advance their career and secure leadership positions within their respective fields.
Greg Jonas, senior associate dean of academics and graduate programs at Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead School of Management in Cleveland, Kenneth Kahn, dean of Cleveland State University’s Monte Ahuja College of Business, and Robert Nemer, dean of the University of Akron’s College of Business, outlined the benefits of obtaining an MBA and its advantages.
“The main appeal of an MBA is that it provides a broad understanding of the different functional areas common to most businesses,” Jonas explained. “This broad-based knowledge enables MBAs to be more effective leaders and better engage in teams across the organization.”
The health care, finance and technology fields are among the largest fields recruiting MBAs, according to market research, Jonas noted.
Jonas pointed out that higher pay and broader job choices are among the benefits that may be available to a person with an MBA.
“The main pros for having an MBA are potentially better career opportunities – which can lead to executive management roles – and substantially higher earnings,” Jonas said. “According to a recent study, MBAs, on average, earn over 70% more than people with undergraduate degrees.”
Jonas added that there are, however, no guarantees.
“The con of having an MBA is that it requires time, money and engagement to earn the degree,” Jonas commented. “Then, after receiving an MBA degree, there is no guarantee of a high-paying job.”
Jonas explained that employers still interview candidates to decide who to hire and how much to pay them, assessing whether the job candidate with an MBA has acquired the knowledge and skills expected of a person with that degree.
“Picking the right MBA program, fully engaging with the learning opportunities presented and networking with the business community are valuable steps toward realizing the full value of an MBA,” Jonas stated.
Kahn highlighted the importance of having an MBA when looking to enter into a leadership or management role.
“I think that an MBA is designed for folks that are interested in going into mid and senior management roles,” Khan noted. “Certainly, there are different specializations for an MBA, so it really depends on which industry that you’re in. It is a degree that really helps to elevate your career to step into higher level roles of a business.”
Kahn explained that an MBA degree gives a person the breadth of an organization, helping them to learn strategy, finance, accounting and other business functions. He further illustrated the contrast between an undergrad degree and an MBA, giving an example within the engineering field.
“You could have an undergrad degree in engineering, but you could get your MBA, which then predisposes you to step into management roles on the engineering side of the organization,” Kahn stated.
Kahn expanded on his statement that obtaining an MBA helps a person become acquainted with the business elements of an organization and how to manage and lead people.
“It actually gives you a much more in-depth understanding of what business is,” Kahn stated. “By getting an MBA, you are really doing a deep dive on the business aspects of the organization.”
There are three main ways that an MBA helps a person advance their career, according to Nemer.
The first benefit is that it gives a person advanced business skills.
“Business is changing more rapidly than ever and MBA programs help professionals quickly adapt their skills as well as gain the critical ability to learn how to learn in the future,” Nemer explained. “Leaders are always looking ahead and adapting so they can overcome any obstacle.”
The second benefit is that it immediately expands networks and positions.
“When you’re one of our MBA candidates, this becomes your network and we develop our professional preparation programs around these assets and pass it on to our students,” Nemer continued.
The third benefit is that an MBA signals that a person wants to grow in their field.
“When you pursue and complete an MBA, you are signaling to the world that you want more, are willing to grow, adapt and be an agile professional,” Nemer stated. “You signal that you’re a hard worker, able to handle complicated problems, work autonomously and in teams, overcome stress and obstacles, and make critical decisions.”