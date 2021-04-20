Getting a Master of Business Administration degree can be a great way to achieve different goals in the business field. Whether someone wants to open a business, rise to an executive position, or just make professional connections, an MBA is a flexible degree that opens the door for numerous opportunities. People of all ages can attain an MBA, and colleges around the country do their best to accommodate people who may have a busy life outside of school.
Pritim Datta, professor of information systems at Kent State University in Kent; Susan Kuznik, associate dean of graduate business programs at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea; and Heidi Meier, professor of accounting at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, said it’s important to have a good balance of work, life and education when trying to get an MBA degree.
“I can tell you what I hear from my executive MBA students that are in that exact situation,” Datta said. “The biggest thing they say is they need proper family unit support. They want to make sure that when they are going to spend a long amount of time making sure they get a degree that is going to prepare them for the future, They have full support of their family. And it’s gender-neutral that whoever it is, the other person will have to pick up a lot of extra work in the family.”
As challenging as it can be to balance life with education, Meier said this is a great time to go back to school, especially with the advent of virtual classes.
“This is like the perfect time to go back to school, just because so much business is on hold to determine what the post-COVID world is going to look like,” Meier said. “This is a great way to prepare themselves with new skills, new tools that they can go out and really impress the business world with, and get a head start on things. While the rest of the world is on hold, and is sleeping, this is the time to prepare yourself and get ready to get there when everything opens up and emerges.”
Schools like Baldwin Wallace University offer several types of MBA programs, including general and virtual programs. Those flexible programs can be done in an accelerated eight-week semester called mini-mesters, and be done with their program within a year.
“Another thing that we’ve done with that design is that you can go slowly,” Kuznik said. “So, you can take one course in eight weeks, one course the second eight weeks, and spread it out. And some people do that because of the cost of an MBA, and their companies offering tuition reimbursement.”
CSU does something similar in that the MBA program can be tailored to what the students’ responsibilities are. If they can only take one course at a time, CSU will work with them to ensure they are successful in their program.
“The other thing that has happened in this environment is that most of our course offerings have gone remote,” Meier said. “So, it does make it a lot more flexible for people that are working and have these family responsibilities. They don’t have to come to campus. Some of the classes are held synchronously, others are held asynchronously. It provides them the ability to really fit this into their busy schedule. And for a lot of people that have a lot of family responsibilities, this really works well.”
Kuznik added in 2019, Baldwin Wallace University created a highly flexible option similar to CSU’s virtual programs.
“So, we realized that with busy lives and hectic lives and work schedules that we needed to appeal to people who are in essence saying, ‘I really need to have this because I would like to advance myself in my organization,” Kuznik said. “And this is something I want to do, but it is not conducive to me at this time. So, we recognized that. So in 2019, we made the shift to move towards an MBA that we call highly flexible, where you have in-person, remote and online capabilities of consuming the material.”