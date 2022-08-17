Beachwood High School students had the opportunity to explore career paths in health care during the two-day Medical Camp Academy at University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center Aug. 9 and 10.
Typically the camp is open to 30 incoming ninth graders, but after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s camp invited ninth, 10th and 11th graders to join in the experiential and hands-on experience.
“The idea is to have them have a good time, of course that’s No. 1” Dr. David Rosenberg, medical director of the University Hospitals Ahuja Lung Center in Beachwood, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “But also to impress on them exciting things about medicine. And it can inspire them to potentially choose a career path in health care. We want to make it as experiential as possible.”
Rosenberg is a resident of Pepper Pike and a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike. As an alum of Beachwood High School, he established the Medical Academy in 2014.
He said by teaching the students about different career paths now while they are still developing minds and individuals, it can inspire them later in life to choose a career in health care.
During the camp, Rosenberg led a presentation on the lungs, discussing their function, different disease states and risk factors for developing disease such as cigarette smoking and vaping.
His presentation was followed up by Dr. Jillian Sinopoli leading the students in a lung dissection. Students wore surgical gowns, gloves and masks as they gathered in groups of three and each group received a lung to dissect.
“I think it’s amazing how they have all these lungs just open and ready for us,” Ellen Hawkins, an incoming freshman at Beachwood High School, told the CJN during the lung dissection. “The fact that they have so many for us so we’re not all crowded looking at one, I think it’s really cool.”
Ellen, 14, thought the camp would be a great opportunity to find out if she is interested in pursuing a career in health care and a fun opportunity to do with her friends.
Ezrin Saltzman, a 10th grader at Beachwood, is interested in exploring a career in either biomedical engineering or advising for international relations.
“It’s cool to learn a bunch of stuff from actual professionals,” Ezrin, 15, told the CJN.
The students also learned about the heart anatomy through a presentation and dissection with Dr. Tarek Hammad and Dr. Xin Lee on the second day of the camp.
They explored sports medicine injury with Dr. Allison Schroeder, learned about brain function through a 3D simulation with Dr. Tiffany Hodges, and saw a demonstration on the use of ultrasounds with Dr. Jessica Goldstein.
Day one wrapped up with Ahuja’s chief operating officer Percival Kane as he talked to the students about careers in health care administration.
By lunch time on day two, students had become CPR/AED certified with Roshunda Mitchell, UH EMSI paramedic, who also shared what it’s like to be an EMS worker. UH chief nursing officer Jennifer Van Dyke discussed careers in nursing.
“There will be a lot of hands-on stuff and experiential types of activities,” Rosenberg said. “And that’s what it’s all about. It doesn’t really matter if they learn anything, but we want them to have a good time and just remember that health care is an exciting area. And maybe eventually they’ll want to choose that career path.”