The MetroHealth System and Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District held a Jan. 17 ribbon cutting and grand opening of the Heights Wellness Center at Heights High School.
Funds for the renovation and expansion of the school’s health clinic were made available through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund, which the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Health awarded as a $4.5 million state grant to MetroHealth’s School Health Program last spring.
“(The center) is the first brand new school health facility in the state of Ohio that’s funded through this grant,” CH-UH Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby said at the grand opening. “So, in some ways, this is the grand opening for all of us.”
In addition to the new facility, the funding will allow MetroHealth to expand services through its mobile unit that serves other schools in the CH-UH district and expand services in the coming months to schools within the Cleveland Metropolitan School District to provide care at more than 20 schools throughout Northeast Ohio, according to a news release.
“We are continually searching for new ways to break down barriers to academic success,” CH-UH Board of Education president Beverly Wright said. “Just as children need nutritious food and emotional support to thrive, quality and convenient health care is an important part of serving the whole child.”
The MetroHealth School Health Program offers physical, chronic disease management, care coordination, immunizations, mental health screenings, urgent care, lab work and other services that will be available not only for students, but also district families and staff. The MetroHealth team can also provide resources to help families with housing needs, utility assistance, food insecurity, transportation access, legal issues and more.
“We are so thankful for our partnership with the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Schools and look forward to serving the entire Heights School community here at the brand new Heights Wellness Center,” said Dr. Kate Fox Nagel, CEO of the MetroHealth Community Health Centers.
MetroHealth has partnered with the CH-UH district since 2019, offering routine checkups and physicals twice a month at Heights High, and deepening and expanding the partnership over the years to support all schools in the district. The new health center provides resources to the community and features four examination rooms and a classroom space, with student art hanging in the lobby.
“We know that education and health care go hand-in-hand, that one cannot succeed without the other,” said Dr. Airica Steed, president and CEO of MetroHealth. “There is so much that goes into a student’s success in the classroom, so much goes into supporting the whole child, the whole family, the whole community. This is just one piece of that success, but it’s one that we can all be proud of.”