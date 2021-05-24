Alan R. Miciak, executive vice president and former dean of the Boler College of Business at John Carroll University in University Heights, will become the university’s 26th president June 1.
Miciak will succeed Michael D. Johnson, who became president in May 2018.
Miciak brings with him nearly 20 years of Catholic higher education leadership. He first joined JCU as the John M. Boler dean of the Boler College of Business in 2015, where he encouraged enrollment growth, strategic investment and program innovation, according to a news release.
“The board saw in Dr. Miciak a unique opportunity to engage a highly-qualified new leader from within who has a proven track record at John Carroll to steer the university through the next stage of its transformation,” Bill Donnelly, chair of the John Carroll board of directors, said in the release. “Working closely with Michael, Al has shown a clear vision and plan for propelling the university to 2050 and beyond with a renewed focus on the student experience.”
Through Miciak’s leadership and effort, the Boler College of Business developed new programs and facilities spanning its schools and departments, and secured three significant naming gifts, part of $25 million raised in the college’s Inspired Lives campaign.
As dean, he highlighted increased collaboration between the university’s business program and college of arts and sciences. His efforts led to initiatives like interdisciplinary entrepreneurship collaborations in STEM and Social Ventures, and the expansion of pathways for fifth years to the MBA program.
Miciak also pushed for a greater demand of JCU graduates, with Bloomberg Businessweek recognizing the university’s reputation for career preparedness as the best in the country. JCU graduates also had a 77.1% pass rate for first-time CPA exam takers in 2019, making the school first in Ohio and 27th for large programs nationally.
“As president, my single focus will be to ensure each student receives the right mix of academic challenge, experiential opportunity, and personal formation,” Miciak said in the release. “I look forward to working with our outstanding faculty, staff, and the entire John Carroll community to put our full focus on the well-being and success of our students.”
When Miciak assumes his role as president, Johnson will remain as a professor in the Boler College of Business’ department of management, marketing and supply chain through his 2021-22 academic year sabbatical. Johnson started as a professor in the business college at the same time he became president.
Throughout his years at JCU, Johnson served as a professor, dean, provost and president. He cited the time spent learning and collaborating with students and academic colleagues as his most rewarding experience, which he hopes to continue after leaving as president.
“I have greatly enjoyed my time at John Carroll University and am proud of everything we have accomplished,” Johnson said the release. “As I turn my attention to new and exciting opportunities, I can’t think of a better person to transition leadership to than Al Miciak. Al’s leadership has been integral to the success of the Boler College of Business and John Carroll University, and we are fortunate to have a leader of his caliber take the helm.”
Johnson spent his years as president focusing on the university’s academic accreditations, fundraising, success through COVID-19, cost restructuring and student body to identify capital projects and improve facilities vital to students.
“Michael Johnson’s leadership has shown the way through a time of significant change in higher education,” Miciak said in the release. “The quality and value of a John Carroll education remains excellent, as the great success of our alumni demonstrates. I am thankful for having the opportunity to work with Michael and am humbled by the faith that the board has shown in me to lead this great institution toward an even better future.”