Middle school is a formative time for children, as they begin to transition into adolescence and learn to interact with the world around them. Establishing healthy living habits during this time is crucial, as it will help shape the children into adults. Experts from the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School and Fuchs Mizrachi School, both in Beachwood and Menlo Park Academy in Cleveland shared why their schools focus on developing habits that will lead to a lifetime of healthy living.
Rabbi Darren Levin, principal of the junior high school at Fuchs Mizrachi School, said his school was putting a premium on mental health and healthy relationships and boundaries. He said the school brought in the No Abuse program from the Jewish Family Service Association, where the eighth graders learn about topics such as knowing themselves and their comfort levels, and then present them to the sixth and seventh graders. He also said that the earlier these skills are taught to the children, the better.
“I think the kids are at a pivotal point in their lives where’s there’s a lot of change, there’s a lot of transition, and the kids are growing,” Levin said. “They’re growing in terms of the expectations that exist of them, both self-expectations and external expectations, and then more independence, more autonomy, more responsibility, and with that carries the potential for stress and for anxiety and for depression. And we’re seeing across the country, those numbers are growing, and we want to educate our kids preemptively, at a time where they can understand this at their level, and the earlier the better.”
Levin also said social and emotional health is important in its own right, but also has broader benefits.
“It’s also a prerequisite and is a contributing factor to educational and academic success,” he said. “Students learning more, learning more information, learning to think critically, develop their minds and develop confidence is predicated upon and the necessary prerequisite is emotional health, social health and well-being and being educated in various healthy habits. That’s crucial.”
At Mandel JDS, healthy habits start even before middle school, in the fifth grade, said Kimberly Favor, head of the middle school and a language arts teacher. She and Halle Dubin, head of the lower school and a fourth-grade teacher, said among their other programs, the fifth graders are taught tai chi, chair yoga and healthy nutrition to help give them the emotional and physical wellness they need for middle school.
“We started a new lunch program with new healthier food choices and as part of this we actually introduced a new hydroponic tower in both our lower and middle school which has herbs as part of the tower and also different greens,” Favor said.
Dubin said there’s an introduction in the fifth grade to show the importance of wellness for the mind, body and soul ahead of middle school.
“Once they get an introduction to that, having different programing with each piece, those different programming pieces then help build a foundation for the different areas they’re going to have in the middle school,” Dubin said.
Carol Ryan, director of enrollment and advancement at Menlo Park Academy, said her school educates its students on both healthy habits and the importance of physical education, but also teaches them about what they call allies and influencers and emotional literacy, to learn how they’re making choices to let their peers affect them and their emotions.
“When we’re talking about children’s health, whether it’s middle school or collectively from K-12, (it’s important) to remember that mental health is health,” Ryan said. “We cannot and should not separate the two.”
She also said that they are seeing behavior learning gaps due to remote learning from COVID-19, making emotional literacy even more important for Menlo Park Academy students.
“When we talk about emotional literacy, children may remember how to identify an emotion, they may understand how it gets categorized, they’re not grasping how to properly respond to it,” she said. “So, it’s important for us to continue to keep having education programming around emotional literacy because of the time the children have spent apart from each other.”
Ed Carroll is a freelance writer.