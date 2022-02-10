Over the past two years, the principal constant of COVID-19 pandemic schooling has been that there is no constant. Many middle school students have struggled with remote learning. Some children have been in a physical school building most days this year, while others have dealt with multiple quarantines or even temporary building-wide shutdowns. Some students have robust access to academic recovery support, and others have less or none at all.
Michael Brewer, director of the middle school at Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills, and David Chottiner, middle school director of the Old Trail School in Bath Township, detailed year two of the pandemic and how it has impacted teaching students in middle school.
Even though most students are back in school buildings this year, closures due to staff shortages, COVID-19 outbreaks and mental health days mean that the 2021-22 school year is far from business as usual. Brewer stressed the renewed commitment and efforts on the part of teachers and administrators to keep students connected make a crucial difference.
“Our faculty and staff continually reach out through formal, social, and informal channels to check on the students, and work to foster engagement,” he said. “The initial period of the pandemic led to widespread isolation and disconnect. We continually look for ways to engage and bring our community together through student council coordinated-events, spirit days, and through our advisory groups creating cohesive teams within the middle school environment. I cannot say this enough ... I am blessed to work with and learn alongside such committed and giving teachers. Their resiliency and commitment are second to none.”
Students have been adapting to the different ways things are done at school these days, which includes more flexibility in where and how learning happens.
“We have attempted to resume our normal school operations as much as possible this year,” Chottiner said. “Except for required mask wearing and social distancing during lunch times, our schedule, program and curriculum are relatively unchanged from two years ago. As has been the case throughout the pandemic, a positive case of COVID sends a child out of school for a not insignificant amount of time. However, I have found students have become significantly more agile, ‘independent learners,’ while away from the building.”
Creating a more fluid learning environment which extends beyond the middle school’s walls echoes what’s going on in the world at large, especially in the workplace.
“After two years where remote learning was a constant possibility, they’ve recognized that school work – even what would have been typically regarded as classroom work – can be done outside of school walls and school hours,” Chottiner said. “Thus, when presented with a challenge, like needing to be away from the building for a week, they are collectively less anxious about what they will miss. As a school, we have also augmented our digital platforms, communication tools and availability. Yes, there have been plenty of exhausting moments throughout the pandemic, but students have been more resilient than we think.”
Nevertheless, there have been changes in academic performance trends over the past two years. Many students are still experiencing serious disruptions to learning, and more parents are reporting student absences from school. Schools have been helping students make up academic ground, and with younger students in middle school, there’s more time to help students reconnect with school, develop supportive peer groups, and form relationships with caring adults.
“We know that educational levels were impacted due to the pandemic and we are watching closely to see just how those unfold over a longer period of time,” Brewer said. “Middle school teachers have always strived to form relationships and make connections with students and that is still the case. COVID has certainly impacted that, but my teachers continue to reach out, and making relationships with their students is a top priority.”
As we all know, it’s still going on. As the pandemic continues and changes, how students are affected by it may continue to change. The impacts are dynamic. This has many parents wondering if this the ‘new normal’?
“I think there is more of a perspective of a ‘normal for now’ approach,” Brewer said. “We saw gradual improvements with COVID cases throughout the fall semester until the omicron variant arrived. That was certainly a setback in our quest to return to normal. Thankfully, cases have declined dramatically over the last few weeks and we see light at the end of that tunnel. We are very grateful that we have been able to maintain in-person learning through our mitigation and testing procedures available, allowing for school to be as normal as possible. We value those milestones and rite of passage events and strive to continue their traditions.”
