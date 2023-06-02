Cindy Naegele was named the vice president for institutional advancement at Ursuline College in Pepper Pike.
“As Ursuline College looks to its next 150 years, we’re excited to have Cindy join our team with her vast knowledge of strategic planning and capital campaigns as well as her track record of building individual, corporate and community connections,” Ursuline College President sister Christine De Vinne said in a news release.
Naegele has 25 years of experience in higher education, the arts and social services, and has served as the chief advancement officer for OhioGuidestone, a statewide behavioral health organization that provides services to 28,000 clients in 32 counties, according to the release.
“Ursuline College is a hidden gem in Northeast Ohio,” Naegele, a Strongsville resident, said in the release. “We’re first in the nation for social mobility of first-generation students and an NLN Center of Excellence in Nursing Education. I’m proud to be part of this great institution that prepares our future workforce for leadership, service and professional excellence.”