Touro College and the Orthodox Union awarded the Sarah Rivkah and Dr. Bernard Lander Scholarship to Ariel Lawton of Beachwood.
The scholarship is awarded annually by Touro College and the OU to outstanding graduates of NCSY, the OU’s international youth movement, who choose to attend one of Touro’s Lander Colleges in New York City.
Lawton was one of four recipients nationwide. She graduated from Beachwood High School and was an active participant in NCSY, an attendee on the Anne Samson Jerusalem Journeys Summer program and participant in the National Yarchai Kallah learning seminar. She will attend Midreshet Tehillah seminary in Jerusalem prior to attending Touro’s Lander College for Women.