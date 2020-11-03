Northeast Ohio Medical University established an interdisciplinary, student-led program, NEOvations Bench to Bedside, for participants to design innovative medical technology that improves health care outcomes and decreases costs for patients, according to a news release.
The program will bring students from NEOMED in Rootstown and other local higher education institutes together to form interdisciplinary teams that represent health, business, engineering and law fields.
The students start by observing a clinical problem and realize a specific need, and then the teams design a medical technology with regard to patent and regulatory requirements. Finally, the teams create a prototype and craft a commercialization strategy. Students have access to support from medical, industry and academic professionals throughout the process.
Estimated to end April 2021, the teams will present their creations to a panel of judges for an opportunity to further develop their work. The judges will consist of health and industry professionals, investors and university leadership.
“The NEOvations Bench to Bedside program provides an outstanding platform to engage students into interdisciplinary teams and unleash the creativity of their diverse experiences and knowledge to solve some of the world’s biggest health care problems,” NEOMED President Dr. John T. Langell said in the release. “This is a truly inclusive program that brings together universities, health systems and private industry to grow an ecosystem of disruptive innovation. Northeast Ohio is already a leader in health care delivery, this program will allow us to grow that strength by also focusing on the development of new health care solutions.”
Bench to Bedside is open to students currently enrolled in an institute of higher education, with an emphasis put on those studying engineering, business or law. Participation in the program is free.
For more information, visit neomed.edu/benchtobedside.